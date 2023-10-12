154Th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi Celebrated At Gandhi Smriti

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – On the occasion of the 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special bhajan program was held at Gandhi Smriti, also known as Birla House or Birla Bhavan, in New Delhi. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India; Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India; Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture; and various other dignitaries representing diverse strata of society.



The commemorative event, hosted by former Union Minister and Delhi BJP chief Shri Vijay Goel, now serving as the Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smiriti and Darshan Samiti, took place at 5, Tees January Marg, New Delhi. Gandhi Smriti holds historical significance as the place where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last 144 days of his life and was tragically assassinated on 30 January 1948.



Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Chair for Mahatma Gandhi Forum, provided insightful information about Gandhi Smriti's historical background. The venue serves as a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, preserving the memory of his life and legacy.



Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), nominated Shri Vijay Goel as the Vice Chairman of GSDS, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.



The event showcased a powerful display of respect for all religions, where representatives from various religious communities shared peace notes during the program. This gesture underscored the message of harmony and unity.



In alignment with the International Day of Non-Violence, observed on this auspicious day, the commemoration not only honored the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also celebrated the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the transformative power of peaceful action. The United Nations Secretary-General's message on this day highlighted the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in today's world.



