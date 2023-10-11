FM Sheikh Salem Leads Kuwait Delegation To Arab Ministerial On Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reiterated strong condemnation of the inhuman practices being committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against "the brotherly people of Palestine."

Addressing the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Arab League Council on the developments of the situation in occupied Palestine on Wednesday, Sheikh Salem cited Israel's recurrent crimes and desecration of the sanctity of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque as "stark violation of the international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

"The State of Kuwait stresses the need of the international community shouldering their responsibility for breaking the current vicious cycle of violence," Sheikh Salem said.

Urging all parties to the conflict to deescalate hostilities and exercise maximum restraint, he reminded the UNSC of its responsibility for providing international protection to the Palestinian people and putting an end to the Israeli violations.

The Kuwaiti minister underscored the need of finding a fair and durable solution to the 75-year long conflict and securing peace, stability and development for the peoples of the Middle East countries.

Noting that the fair question of Palestine is a central issue for all Arabs and Muslim, he renewed Kuwait's solidarity with brotherly people of Palestine in their struggle for retaining their legitimate rights based on the Arab peace initiative of 2002 and the relevant UN resolutions. (end)

