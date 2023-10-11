Azerbaijan Ready For Negotiations With EU In Trilateral Format - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan is
ready for negotiations with Armenia with the EU in a trilateral
format, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special
Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with French
Radio, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan wants to resume negotiations with
Armenia to achieve peace.
“Of course, if Armenia attacks us, we will not sit idly by. But
I don't believe that this is in the interests of Armenia. We need
to return to the path of negotiations and take advantage of the
EU's desire to promote peace. We need to talk about delimitation of
borders, lines of communication. We should pay attention to this.
Armenia, which has declared its readiness to negotiate with
Azerbaijan, but at the same time is waging a diplomatic war on all
fronts, is playing a double game. Charles Michel has done a good
job as President of the European Council to help restart
negotiations. Azerbaijan is ready for trilateral negotiations with
the European Union. We will end the hostility that has been going
on for almost thirty years. Armenian claims that Azerbaijan is
preparing for a new war, are completely unfounded. We respect the
territorial integrity of Armenia, like all other countries in the
world," Amirbayov said.
He noted that a day after the end of local anti-terror measures,
a dialogue began between the central government of Azerbaijan and
representatives of the Armenian community.
"We held three meetings in ten days. We tried to present our
view on their social, economic, political, humanitarian and
religious rights. This clearly shows that the Azerbaijani
government has no intention of depriving these people of their
rights. However, in order to live peacefully with the Azerbaijanis
", they must know that power belongs to Azerbaijan. They must
recognize the sovereignty of our country," Amirbayov said.
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107227503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.