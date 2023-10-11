Cleantech Podcast - Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Ranked 4th in Top 100 Water Polluters

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Good morning. As you drink your daily glass of water I want this podcast to be in your thoughts today. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW ) is a name most of us know. Dow had sales of approximately $57 Billion in 2022, and is a large producer of plastics, including polystyrene, polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene and synthetic rubber. It is also a major producer of ethylene oxide, various acrylates, surfactants and cellulose resins.

Dow is ranked 4th in terms of the top 100 water polluters according to the Political Economy Research Institute.

Toxic 100 Water Polluters Index (2022 Report, Based on 2020 Data)

(Click on column headers to re-sort table: current sort is by Toxic 100 Water Rank.)

But here is where it gets interesting (and you may want to spit out that water!)

From news this May , "Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader for addressing climate change for the second consecutive year by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions.

"In 2022, Dow achieved an A score for climate change action in the supply chain and earned its place once again amongst the top-rated companies featured on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. This score stands alongside Dow's A- rating from CDP for climate, forests and water."

Water??? Water???

Am I missing something here? Is this a Charles Dickens sequel as a tale of two companies?

Let's say it again, Dow is ranked 4th in the top 100 polluters.

From their Website : Addressing climate change is one of the major challenges to achieving a sustainable future. As both a major user of energy and a producer of technologies that are essential to a lower-carbon economy, we have a responsibility to act. We're committed to working with our suppliers, customers and value chain partners to ensure Dow's ecosystem is carbon neutral by 2050.

"Within our own operations, we are optimizing the efficiency of our operations, investing in renewable energy sources and innovating new low-emission production processes. We also are collaborating with our customers to produce products that contribute to a lower-carbon footprint."

"On sustainability they say "Building on our 2025 Sustainability Goals, these targets put us on a path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, eliminate plastic waste in our environment and increase our positive impacts on society, our customers and our business."

But what about the water?

In March of this year, it was reported , "New Jersey announced a lawsuit this week against the Dow Chemical Company and other companies for widespread contamination of drinking water by a potentially cancer-causing chemical. The state is accusing the companies of manufacturing, selling and promoting products containing 1, 4-dioxane for decades in New Jersey, despite knowing the chemical was harmful and would pollute drinking water supplies."

"Considered a likely human carcinogen, 1, 4-dioxane was used primarily from the 1950s through the 1990s as an industrial metal cleaner. According to the complaint, the chemical has been detected in groundwater samples at more than 490 sites throughout the state."

This is just one of many stories over the years, so why pretend they are advocates for the environment?

According to an article in Financial Times in August , "A growing number of blue-chip US companies are using environmental and social factors to decide bonuses for top executives, but investors are worried the metrics are being gamed to increase payouts."

"Three-quarters of S&P 500 companies have disclosed that environmental, social and governance metrics contributed to executives' pay, up from two-thirds of companies in 2021, according to data from The Conference Board and Esgauge, an ESG data analytics firm."

Among them are American Express (NYSE: AXP ), Dow (NYSE: DOW ) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ).

So now it makes sense, (and dollars), for the management of these companies. Put out bogus ESG reports - make your company look like an environmental hero and pay yourself a big bonus!

Investors beware and be aware. Invest in companies that are actually building and creating innovative water solutions.

If your company has breakthrough technology in the water/cleantech sector and would like to be a guest on this podcast and tell your story please call me at 800 665 0411. We would love to tell a positive story.

Visit our water stocks directory

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

