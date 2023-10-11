The 18Th Biopharma Drug Discovery Nexus: Innovation In Life Sciences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Large, mid-size, and small pharma companies, are invited to attend the

18th

Biopharma Drug Discovery Nexus

being held October 17-18, 2023, in Philadelphia. As the countdown for this prestigious event begins, the world is set to witness the innovative benchmarks in the realm of life sciences and drug discovery. The 18th edition of this event will serve as an incredible platform for advanced technologies, groundbreaking research, and collaborative discussions.

The BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus has long been synonymous with technological advancement in the life sciences industry. The popular event will bring together specialists and thought leaders from across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Attendees have a great opportunity to meet important...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN