Amman Marathon Postponed In Solidarity With Palestinian People

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Run Jordan, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the promotion of competitive and leisure running, announced on Wednesday that the Amman International Marathon, which was scheduled to be held next Friday, will be postponed indefinitely in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

