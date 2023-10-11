Mysuru: Mystery Of The Self-Driving Ambulance That Crashed Into Another Car And Caught Fire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An incident occurred on Ramanuja Road in Mysore yesterday morning when an ambulance suddenly began to move and collided with a stationary car in front. Initially, smoke was seen originating from the ambulance, and it later started moving, leading to a collision with another vehicle. Shortly after, the ambulance caught fire, but quick-thinking individuals managed to extinguish the flames by soaking it with water. The incident has left many wondering why the vehicle, which had been parked overnight, started moving on its own in the morning.
