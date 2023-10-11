Bp Employees Visit Azerbaijan's Ganja Site Shelled During Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 11. Employees of bp
together with reporters visited the site of rocket shelling of
Ganja by Armenian armed formations during the second Karabakh war,
Trend reports.
The BP organized a tour for media representatives on October
10-11, 2023.
This visit was of special significance as the event coincided
with the day of rocket shelling of Ganja during the second Karabakh
war three years ago.
The visitors decided to visit the site of the incident to
express respect for the memory of the victims.
This gesture was a vivid example of the social responsibility
and support that bp brings to the community.
Ganja, the second largest industrial city of Azerbaijan, was
subjected to massive shelling by Armenian armed formations at about
02:00 (GMT+4) on October 11, 2020. As a result of rocket fire on an
apartment building in the center of the city, 9 civilians,
including 4 women, were killed and 35 others were wounded. One of
the wounded later died.
Overall, during the 44-day second Karabakh war, 26 civilians
were killed and 175 people were wounded as a result of rocket and
heavy artillery shelling of Ganja on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and
17.
