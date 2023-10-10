Abu Soud, USAID Mission Director Discuss Water Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud and USAID Mission Director in Jordan Leslie Reed on Tuesday discussed USAID-funded water projects. The discussions covered non-revenue water (NRW) reduction initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of the water network, minimising water losses and improving the management. Goals of the collaboration are also to improve transport and distribution of water resources across all sectors, as well as reducing operation and maintenance costs while improving the water supply to citizens, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Abu Soud expressed the ministry's gratitude for USAID's support to Jordan's water sector, particularly in addressing the country's water challenges and resource management. Expressing appreciation for the efforts of the water sector, Reed expressed the commitment of the United States to expand cooperation with Jordan and offer support to accelerate the completion of strategic water projects.











