Reintegration Of Armenian Residents Living In Karabakh Picking The Pace - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 27th
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being held in Azerbaijan's city
of Shusha, Trend reports.
First, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov read out
the Azerbaijani president's appeal to the meeting participants. The
president's appeal highlighted the prospects for cooperation and
developments in the region during the post-Karabakh conflict
period.
The appeal noted that at Azerbaijan's initiative, the theme for
this year has been defined as "Green Transition and
Interconnectivity" and emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking
consistent steps in this direction at the national and
international levels.
In this context, the appeal underlined that the establishment of
a green energy zone in the liberated territories is the embodiment
of work carried out in the mentioned directions.
In his opening remarks as the ECO Chair, Bayramov thanked for
the support and active participation in Azerbaijan's "Green
Transition and Interconnectivity" initiatives put forward during
its chairmanship.
He expressed confidence that priorities such as the development
of regional ties, economic transformation, and "green" energy,
which are also reflected in the document "Vision of the ECO-2025,"
will continue to evolve.
The minister also welcomed the initiatives implemented during
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO aimed at strengthening the
organization's cooperation with other regional and international
platforms.
Having briefed the participants on the current situation in the
region and the realities of the post-conflict period, Bayramov said
that Azerbaijan always sought to draw the attention of the
international community to the existence of Armenian separatist
troops in the region, which threatened regional peace and
security.
The minister, speaking about the local anti-terrorist measures
that put an end to the provocations of the Armenian separatist
troops, which posed a threat to the peaceful and reintegration
processes in the region, and mine threat, noted that now the
process of reintegration of the Armenian population living in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is underway.
He stressed that the creation of a working group to address the
economic, social, and humanitarian needs of local Armenian
residents, the adoption of appropriate measures, and the
continuation of dialogue between representatives of the government
of Azerbaijan and Armenian residents once again prove the unfounded
allegations of alleged "ethnic cleansing" in the region.
Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan will not miss the historic
opportunity for peace and reintegration in the region and is
determined to promote the agenda of normalization of relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the process of
reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
Currently, the meeting continues with speeches by
representatives of member countries and observers, international
partners and specialized structures of the ECO, and a discussion of
issues on the agenda of the meeting.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
Once finished with the separatists, Azerbaijan has launched
tangible work with regard to the reintegration of Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin
Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with
Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of
Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on
September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.
Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were
presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.
Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution,
laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is
guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or
linguistic affiliation.
