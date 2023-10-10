Reintegration Of Armenian Residents Living In Karabakh Picking The Pace - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being held in Azerbaijan's city of Shusha, Trend reports.

First, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov read out the Azerbaijani president's appeal to the meeting participants. The president's appeal highlighted the prospects for cooperation and developments in the region during the post-Karabakh conflict period.

The appeal noted that at Azerbaijan's initiative, the theme for this year has been defined as "Green Transition and Interconnectivity" and emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps in this direction at the national and international levels.

In this context, the appeal underlined that the establishment of a green energy zone in the liberated territories is the embodiment of work carried out in the mentioned directions.

In his opening remarks as the ECO Chair, Bayramov thanked for the support and active participation in Azerbaijan's "Green Transition and Interconnectivity" initiatives put forward during its chairmanship.

He expressed confidence that priorities such as the development of regional ties, economic transformation, and "green" energy, which are also reflected in the document "Vision of the ECO-2025," will continue to evolve.

The minister also welcomed the initiatives implemented during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO aimed at strengthening the organization's cooperation with other regional and international platforms.

Having briefed the participants on the current situation in the region and the realities of the post-conflict period, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan always sought to draw the attention of the international community to the existence of Armenian separatist troops in the region, which threatened regional peace and security.

The minister, speaking about the local anti-terrorist measures that put an end to the provocations of the Armenian separatist troops, which posed a threat to the peaceful and reintegration processes in the region, and mine threat, noted that now the process of reintegration of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is underway.

He stressed that the creation of a working group to address the economic, social, and humanitarian needs of local Armenian residents, the adoption of appropriate measures, and the continuation of dialogue between representatives of the government of Azerbaijan and Armenian residents once again prove the unfounded allegations of alleged "ethnic cleansing" in the region.

Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan will not miss the historic opportunity for peace and reintegration in the region and is determined to promote the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Currently, the meeting continues with speeches by representatives of member countries and observers, international partners and specialized structures of the ECO, and a discussion of issues on the agenda of the meeting.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

Once finished with the separatists, Azerbaijan has launched tangible work with regard to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.