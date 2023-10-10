Kerala: 2 Positive Cases Of Animal-Borne Disease Brucellosis Confirmed In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A father and son tested positive for Brucellosis, an animal-borne bacterial disease, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Oct 9).

However, the health condition of both is satisfactory. The health department said there is no cause for concern.

Brucellosis, an infectious illness caused by bacteria, is transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. This disease is commonly affected by animals like sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, and dogs. As per reports, the family has cattle farming in their home.



The main symptoms of this disease include a high fever, body aches, and facial discharge. Both of them were having these symptoms. Meanwhile, the sample collected from the son was tested in the Palode veterinary lab and confirmed a bacterial infection. Later, the father was also diagnosed with the disease. He was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The son is under observation at home.

This disease was first detected in 2019 in Kerala. A dairy farmer from Mayanad, Kozhikode district, was diagnosed with brucellosis. However, the domestic cattle were not sick. Meanwhile, another case was detected in July 2023, where a seven-year-old girl from Kollam's Kadakkal was diagnosed.

People who come into close contact with the cattle are most likely to be infected with the bacteria. While human-to-human transmission is rare, the disease can lead to prolonged suffering if contracted. Treatment follows an antibody protocol. The samples from cattle in the area will be tested by the Animal Welfare Department. The health department is also investigating the possibility of more people getting infected.