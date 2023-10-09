Austrian Delegation Visits Jordanian Nursing Council

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the Austrian Nursing Association, University of Vienna and the vice-president of Al-Ahliyya Amman University on Monday visited the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC).
The delegation met with Hani Al Nawafleh, secretary-general of the Jordanian Nursing Council, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the meeting, the Austrian delegation expressed their admiration for the cutting edge technologies and training facilities at the JNC.
The delegation's visit to Jordan is focused on identifying prospects to recruit Jordanian nurses.
