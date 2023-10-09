Four Sudanese People Killed In Hospital Bombardment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- At least four people were killed and two dozen others injured in artillery bombardment on Al-Nau Hospital in Omdurman town, to the west of Khartoum, on Monday.
The educational hospital has come under intensified bombardment this morning which also led to extensive material damage and evacuation of patients, according to a statement from the Sudanese medical syndicate.
The statement denounced the attack as a war crime that falls in the framework of systematic targeting of health facilities. (end)
