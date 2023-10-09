Parallel Flight Technologies Appoints Craig Stevens As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With a career marked by a proven track record launching products into international markets, Craig's leadership is poised to usher in a new era for PFT.

LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Parallel Flight Technologies (PFT), a California-based heavy-lift drone and hybrid propulsion technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Stevens as Chief Executive Officer.Craig Stevens has dedicated the majority of his career to robotics and product development, working with established companies in the semiconductor capital equipment market and leading startups in the flat panel, 3D printing, and solar cell manufacturing sectors. With his extensive leadership experience across start up teams and large organizations, he has played a pivotal role in the development and deployment of several high-value products, showcasing his ability to drive innovation from inception to global customer adoption.Notably, Craig served as Vice President of Product Development for Novellus Systems, a Fortune 500 company, where he significantly contributed to the company's success.“We are thrilled to welcome Craig as the new CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. Drawing from my past collaborations, I've witnessed his exceptional leadership in steering a capital equipment company from the early stages of prototype engineering through successful manufacturing, product shipments and outstanding customer support," says Bobby Hulter, Co-Founder of Parallel Flight Technologies. "Craig has rightfully earned legendary status in his field, a sentiment echoed by colleagues who have had the privilege of working with him over the years. I am confident that with his wealth of experience in engineering and business development, he is the ideal leader to bring our vision for Parallel Flight Technologies to reality."Parallel Flight is well poised for explosive growth internationally. The company has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer in hover with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company's transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.BackgroundParallel Flight Technologies is pioneering intelligent hover and vertical-lift with sustainable, autonomous UAV solutions to save lives, property, and the environment. The company's transformative Parallel Hybrid Electric Multirotor (PHEM) propulsion technology allows UAV platforms to carry heavy payloads for long durations, and can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, industrial logistics and other critical-missions, globally. This tech enables >90% carbon footprint reduction, and 50%-75% reduction of operating costs for many applications. Visit for more information.

