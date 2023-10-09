ACADEMICA's E-Learning Solutions Enable Improved Business Performance And Higher Employee Productivity

(MENAFN- B2Press) E-Learning Solutions Provider ACADEMICA empowers businesses with ongoing employee development opportunities while enhancing employer brand image. The company has set an ambitious goal to expand its client base to 150 businesses and 50 individual users by the end of 2023.

– ACADEMICA, a leading provider of e-learning solutions and online course development, announced its commitment to help businesses boost employee productivity and engagement through tailor-made training programs. To onboard 150 corporate clients and more than 50 individual customers by the end of the year, ACADEMICA is a start-up positioned to transform traditional business content into dynamic educational programs that enhance employee loyalty and employer brand reputation.

As businesses grapple with the ever-growing need for reskilling and upskilling, the cost of not addressing these needs is becoming increasingly evident. McKinsey estimates suggest employee disengagement can cost an average-sized S&P 500 company around US$ 1 billion over five years.



"Effective e-learning is a critical tool for organizations to retain top talent and maximize productivity in today's competitive landscape," stated Lea Zima, Business Development Leader at ACADEMICA.

"ACADEMICA collaborates with clients, utilizing a team of UI/UX designers, developers, and training professionals to create tailored online training programs that enhance sales team performance," noted Zima.

ACADEMICA's standouts with its quick turnaround time for course development. Businesses can receive the beta version of a custom, 150-hour e-learning program within 21 working days. This agility is crucial for organizations to deploy new training modules quickly to sustain market demands or regulatory changes.

ACADEMICA's training programs can integrate with over 200 applications and learning management systems (LMS) through APIs. This extensive integration capability offers companies a comprehensive and unified learning experience across various platforms, from Gmail and Mailchimp to Discord and Telegram Bot.

“While many companies recognize the importance of utilizing LMS solutions for employee development, the challenge often lies in finding a platform that can securely host proprietary content. We provide continuous maintenance, support, and upgrades post-system installation, enabling businesses to achieve speed and efficiency in their e-learning initiatives,” Zima concluded

