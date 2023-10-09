Enemy Shells 15 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region yesterday, on October 8.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday, the Russian occupants fired artillery, mortars and other weapons at civilian infrastructure and civilians in the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the region," he said.

According to Syniehubov, two private houses were seriously damaged as a result of the artillery shelling of Vovchansk, in the Chuhuiv district, which took place after 6 p.m., and a 65-year-old woman was killed.

At least five private residential buildings were damaged in Vovchansk during the day due to shelling.

Russians strike Vovchansk inregion, killing woman

After 6:30 p.m., shelling was recorded in the village of Zemlyanky. There were no casualties or serious damage.

According to Syniehubov, more than 15 settlements were under enemy fire, including Kamyanka, Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kozacha Lopan and Okhrimivka.

mayor to represent Ukraine in UN Economic Commission committe

According to the head of the RMA, in the Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka.