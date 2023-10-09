Malaysia And Sri Lanka Discuss Ways To Improve Political, Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Malaysia and Sri Lanka discussed ways to improve political, and economic ties during the ongoing visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister and his delegation had talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

“We discussed on the ways to improve our bilateral relations in the areas of political, economic, trade, investment and tourism,” the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister is undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka ahead of taking part in the 23rd IORA Council of Ministers Meeting (COM). (Colombo Gazette)