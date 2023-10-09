Birla Public School Organises Parenting Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School in Doha recently held a parenting workshop,“Flying My Kite”, designed to empower parents who are navigating the challenging journey of adolescence with their children at the Main Campus Birla Public School, Abu Hamour.

The workshop was based on the acclaimed 'Strengthening Families Program (SFP) by Dr. Karol Kumpfer' and was facilitated by Ankitha Harikaran, School Counselor, and Certified SFP Coach.

The adolescent years are a period of significant change, and parents often find themselves on a rollercoaster ride in their child's pursuit of identity. During this phase, children typically seek more independence, and engage in deeper questioning and self-discovery. As a result, conflicts within the parent-child relationship may peak. These changes are signs of healthy development, indicating that the child is forging their personality and values.

The“Flying My Kite” workshop provided parents with valuable insights and practical strategies to navigate this transitional phase effectively. Topics covered included: Understanding Adolescence: Parents learned about the typical developmental milestones and challenges associated with adolescence. Like their need to keep up with peers and current trends to feel included.

Importance of adapting to a positive parenting style was discussed as the right parenting style promotes a child's self-esteem, sense of belongingness, picking the right role model, self-reliance and their drive to success.

Parents actively engaged in discussions, question and answer sessions, and practical exercises, making the workshop an interactive and enriching experience.