Israel-Hamas War: Tribe Of Nova Massacre

Originally planned as an all-night dance celebration near the Gaza-Israel border, the outdoor Tribe of Nova music festival took a tragic turn during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Chaos erupted when Hamas militants launched an attack on the festival in the desert area during the early hours of Saturday.

More than 50 armed terrorists arrived at the rave site in vans, donning military attire. They unleashed indiscriminate gunfire and hurled grenades into the crowd.

Witnesses, Israeli rescue organizations, news sources, and social media accounts described terrified festivalgoers scrambling to escape the gunfire.

Some victims sought refuge in their cars, only to find the terrorists waiting for them, resulting in more casualties.

Zaka, the Israeli rescue service, reported the removal of around 260 bodies from the festival grounds, with the toll expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.

The festival organizers posted a statement on social media, indicating their cooperation with security forces to locate missing attendees.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific incident as nothing short of a "massacre".