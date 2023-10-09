Bitgamo Exchange Registers Highest Crypto Prices

Bitgamo , a rapidly growing crypto exchange continues to grab attention of the global crypto community by delivering the market's highest crypto to fiat conversion rates. As on September 21, the exchange has registered rates of $29,200, $71, and $1,750 for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum respectively, which is around 10 % higher compared to the rates available at majority of exchanges.

Bitgamo's strategy of delivering the highest crypto to fiat exchange rate involves redistribution of cryptocurrencies to the Middle East as well countries around the world that don't have a crypto-friendly policy. This is done through the company's robust network of third-parties, allowing Bitgamo to offer better exchange prices while making it easier for people in these countries to obtain and invest in crypto.

It is worth remembering that Bitgamo is not just about the highest crypto to fiat exchange rates. They have made quick grounds in the market because of the company's extremely popular no-KYC exchange policy. Bitgamo is based in Luxemburg, a country that treats crypto as just any other class of asset. As per the law of the country, the company declares cryptocurrencies as commodities and is not legally bound to seek KYC documents from customers selling crypto. Moreover, they can also sell cryptocurrencies in countries with strict crypto regulations, declaring them as commodities.

The rapidly growing clientele of Bitgamo rates the platform highly also because of its ease of use and lightening fast speed of transactions. Carrying out a transaction at Bitgamo is as simple as doing it from a wallet and most of these transactions require just about 20 minutes to complete. The company has a live support team to address customer issues round the clock.

“We have been consistently hitting the highest market rates for crypto to fiat transactions since quite some time and have done it again today. Also, selling crypto on our platform requires no documents whatsoever because we put your privacy before everything else,” said Gabriel Weber, Director of Communications from Bitgamo .

To find out more about Bitgamo

About Bitgamo: Bitgamo is a cryptocurrency exchange that was established in 2020 by a reputable financial firm with the goal of addressing privacy-related problems while introducing the advantages of cryptocurrencies in nations where it is challenging to purchase or possess them. Bitgamo offers up to 10% higher crypto to fiat rates than the market price by dispersing cryptocurrencies through numerous third parties.

