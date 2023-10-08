NBO Muzn Launches Cashback Campaign

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Islamic Banking window, Muzn, is excited to announce the Muzn Cashback Campaign, an exciting opportunity for salaried employees across Oman to enjoy exclusive rewards and Shari'a compliant products.

Under this campaign, customers can enjoy a 10 % cashback on their new salary credits, with cashback limit up to 500 Omani Rials. It is a simple and lucrative way to make the most of your earnings. As a new employee, you can easily transfer your salary to Muzn Islamic accounts to begin benefiting from this exclusive offer right away.

Salima Al Marzouqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman Muzn Islamic Banking, expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign, stating,“We are thrilled to introduce the Muzn Cashback Campaign, a testament to our dedication to rewarding our customers for choosing Muzn Islamic accounts as their trusted banking solution. This campaign is an extension of our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional value-added services, empowering our customers to make the most of the unparalleled and pioneering products and services.”

NBO Muzn has been working diligently to expand its retail banking offerings, providing tailored financial solutions with a steadfast devotion to the highest standards of Shari'a compliance at its core. Under the umbrella of Muzn, customers can explore a diverse retail portfolio, complemented by best-in-class service across various branches across the country. Muzn Islamic accounts are thoughtfully designed to adhere to Islamic principles, ensuring that customers' financial decisions align with their ethical beliefs.

As trailblazers in transforming the digital banking landscape, customers can easily bank digitally using the NBO Muzn App as well for online banking. With a vast network of ATMs to choose from, Muzn Islamic banking will continue to strive to help make banking easier for its customers.