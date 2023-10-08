Herat Earthquakes: Joint Body Formed To Assist Victims

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Sunday chaired an emergency meeting to form a joint commission to provide aid to earthquake victims and dispatched 100 million afghanis to western Herat province.

Several earthquakes struck Herat and nearby provinces on Saturday, destroying hundreds of houses and leaving 2053 people dead and injured.

The emergency meeting at the Presidential Palace appointed a joint commission to deliver assistance to the quake victims in Herat under the PM's leadership.

The commission comprises officials of the ministries of rural reconstruction, defense, interior and public health, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

The joint commission was assigned the task to travel to Herat province as soon as possible and meet the affected citizens and provide medical and necessary assistance.

Hassan Akhund also ordered dispatching 100 million afghanis in cash for distribution to the earthquake victims.

He instructed all officials and relevant agencies to cooperate with the commission in assisting the victims.

ma

Hits: 13