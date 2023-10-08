Premier League: Neftchi - Garabagh Match To Be Held Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be
concluded today, Azernews reports.
According to the given information, two more games of the IX
round will take place.
First, "Sumgait" will host "Kapaz". The "city of youth"
representative, which played one match less than its rivals, ranked
7th with eight points, and Ganja club ranked 10th with five
points.
The tour will end with the Azerbaijani derby between "Neftchi"
and "Garabagh". "Köhlen atlar" is third with 16 points, "black and
white" is fifth with 12 points.
October 8 (Sunday)
4:30 p.m. "Sumgait" - "Kapaz"
Judges: Emin Aliyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Farid
Hajiyev
Judge-inspector: Orkhan Mammadov
AFFA representative: Rufat Amirov
"Capital Bank Arena"
19:30. "Neftchi" - "Garabagh"
Judges: Rashad Ahmadov, Rahil Ramazanov, Vusal Mammadov, Rauf
Allahverdiyev
Judge-inspector: Babek Guliyev
AFFA representative: Elchin Mammadov
"Neftchi Arena"
Note that noted that in other matches of the IX round, "Zira"
defeated "Turan Tovuz" (2:1), "Sabail" defeated "Gabala" (1:0). In
the match "Sabah" - "Araz-Nakhchivan" the winner has not been
determined - 1:1.
