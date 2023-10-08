Al Attiyah, Al Darwish Re-Elected As AEF President And Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Hamad bin Abdul Rahman Al Attiyah and Bader Al Darwish were re-elected as Asian Equestrian Federation's (AEF) president and secretary-general respectively for a third session extending until 2027, by acclamation during AEF's General Assembly meeting.

Al Attiyah thanked the federation for reimposing their faith in him.

He said:“I am happy with the reposed confidence of the members of the General Assembly in re-electing me for a third term. I promise to provide everything that helps in the development of equestrianism on the continent and to continue the work that I began with the members of the Council in the previous session.”

It is noteworthy that Al Attiyah assumed the first presidency since July 2017 and completed the current term. Al Attiyah looks forward to completing the journey that he began since assuming the presidency, to develop Asian equestrianism.

Al Attiyah has made many reforms and took many decisions that have greatly contributed to the development of equestrianism in Asia.

The Asian Federation is always examining ways to develop equestrian sports while making decisions that are in the interest of Asian equestrianism in general.

The Federation is the governing body of equestrian in Asia.

It is one of the five continental confederations making up the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. AEF was formed in 1978 in Bangkok.