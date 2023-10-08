stc concludes its sponsorship of the ‘Future Leaders Program’ under its “upgrade” educational initiative

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 07 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, concluded its sponsorship of the “Future Leaders Program” organized by the Youth Public Authority in line with its “upgrade” educational initiative. As a sponsor of the program, and considering its extensive contribution to the community, stc was recognized for its efforts and various programs that aim to empower the younger generation.



A closing ceremony was held to commemorate the 100 young participants between the ages of 11-17 that were exposed to various activities that assisted them in enhancing their professional skills. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Mishal aljnoobi, Acting Deputy Director General of the Youth Development Sector, alongside Anfal Al-Kandari, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist at stc, who attended on behalf of the Company. During the closing ceremony, stc was recognized for its extensive and active engagement with the youth in Kuwait, as well as the various programs launched by the Company to support the younger generation, such as the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative.



The ’Future Leaders Program’ was designed to instill a set of professional skills that would assist young participants in excelling within their chosen career paths. The program was initially launched to educate Kuwaiti students in the 12th grade of both public and private schools who meet the Ministry of Higher Education's scholarship criteria. Throughout the program, the participants were exposed to methods on developing positive behavioral habits, effective planning, building leadership skills, and fostering charismatic qualities. Sessions held under the program were organized at various youth centers throughout Kuwait, where stc also distributed gifts to all participants.



Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are proud to witness the successful conclusion of the ‘Future Leaders Program’ and are thrilled with the students’ level of engagement throughout this unique experience. Our collaboration with the Youth Public Authority has been fruitful, and together, we have made strides in empowering the youth of Kuwait. Having said that, supporting the community and empowering the younger generation has been a cornerstone of our extensive CSR framework, and we are honored to be recognized for the various activities launched by stc to support the community on several fronts. This recognition is a testament to stc’s commitment to the community and our drive to create positive lasting change.”



AlJasem added, “As a digital pioneer and world class digital leader, stc actively participates in programs and initiatives that can positively impact the communities it serves. We introduced the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative to support the educational activities and provide the younger generation with a range of opportunities, across various fields, to gain knowledge and valuable insights that can set them on the right career path. Programs, such as the ‘Future Leaders Program’, as well as others, have the potential to truly enhance the lifestyle choices of those enrolled in the program. Having said that, stc will continue to collaborate with local entities from both private and public sectors to form strategic partnerships that aim to support the younger generation as part of our sustainable CSR program through community driven initiatives.”



stc's participation in the program is in line with its commitment to education, a key pillar of its extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. As part of its 'upgrade' initiative, stc focuses on supporting the youth within the community to enable a brighter and more prosperous future. Through several initiatives coordinated under the "upgrade" program, stc actively works to support the local education activities. Some of its initiatives include forging strategic partnerships with various government and private organizations, such as "dawrat," to facilitate education and deliver valuable online content to the community.





