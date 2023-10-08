Idli-Dosa to Kerala Sadya-7 south Indian foods to reduce belly fat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian cuisine offers a variety of delicious and healthy options that can support weight management and reduce belly fat when consumed as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Here are seven South Indian foods that can be part of a weight-conscious meal plan.

Idli is a steamed rice cake made from fermented rice and urad dal. It is low in calories, easily digestible, and provides essential nutrients.



Dosa is a thin, crispy pancake from fermented rice and urad dal batter. It is a lighter alternative to wheat-based bread and can be filled with healthy fillings.

Upma is a savory semolina porridge cooked with vegetables and spices. It's low in calories and can be a satisfying and nutritious breakfast or snack option.

Pesarattu is a South Indian green gram dosa. It's rich in protein and fiber, making it a filling and nutritious choice. You can serve it with chutney or a vegetable curry.

Rasam is a spicy and tangy South Indian soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and spices. It aids digestion and can be consumed as a light and flavorful appetizer or with rice.



Sambhar is a flavorful and nutritious lentil-based stew made with a variety of vegetables and spices. It's low in calories and can be a hearty addition to your meal plan.



A traditional Kerala meal, Sadya is a vegetarian feast that includes various dishes like sambar, rasam, coconut-based curries, and various rice dishes.

