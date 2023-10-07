Celebration Of Giving: 59Th Annual Diplomatic Bazaar Opens Its Doors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma on Saturday inaugurated the 59th Annual Diplomatic Bazaar at Al Hussein Youth City, bringing together diplomatic missions in Jordan to showcase their national products, with the proceeds benefiting the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein Institute.

Founded by Her Majesty the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf in 1958, the organisation aims to provide a safe environment for orphans and other children with broken homes or impoverished families.

In her inaugural address, Princess Basma highlighted the values of“noble charitable work”, and reflected on the values of solidarity among people to serve humanitarian goals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess expressed her appreciation to all embassies and diplomatic missions participating in the event.



From Latvian delicacies to South Asian outfit Salwar Kameez, the bazaar showcased a wide array of products from all over the world.

Executive Director of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development Farah Daghistani said that the institute aspires to increase the number of beneficiaries and provide an empowering environment to them.

Bahrain's Ambassador to Jordan Ahmad Bin Yousef Ruwai delivered the speech on behalf of diplomatic missions, stressing the importance of the bazaar and its charitable, voluntary and social work.



Princess Basma, accompanied by ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions, toured the bazaar, which featured handicraft products and national dishes representing the diverse cultures of the world. She also attended several folklore performances from countries participating in the event.

Director of Mabarrat Um Al Hussein Institute Zeina Al Karaki told The Jordan Times that participation of diplomatic missions in the bazaar is constantly increasing. Last year there were approximately 30 missions participating, however, this year the number has exceeded 40, she said.

At Italy's stand, the table is full of pasta and sugo.

Visiting the bazaar for the second time in a row, Italian Trade Commissioner Elisa Caterina Maria Salazar said:“We seek to develop the economic and commercial relations with Jordan”.



“The initiative is great,” Salazar added.

Standing among her colleagues selling Japanese crafts, Mika Yamada, Third Secretary at the Japanese embassy, said:“We have constantly been here for years. It's important that we help these children.”

Mabarrat Um Al Hussein supports dozens of children between the ages of 6 and 18 in various fields such as mental healthcare, education or accommodation, and fundraising is a main pillar keeping its financial stability, according to Karaki

Among the visitors strolling the bazaar is Shinu George from India.“I like everything here, so I'll definitely buy something,” he said.





