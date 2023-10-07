Palestinians Have Right To Defend Themselves: President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Oct 8 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, said yesterday that, the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against“Israeli violations.”

During an emergency leadership meeting held in Ramallah, Abbas instructed the concerned Palestinian authorities to provide everything necessary“to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinians, in the face of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs.”

Abbas will chair in the coming hours, another meeting of the Palestinian leadership, including members of the Executive Committees of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Central Committee of Fatah, and leaders of the security services.

It was the first-ever comment issued by Abbas, following Hamas's sudden military escalation against Israel. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities. In addition, dozens of its militants infiltrated into Israeli towns, adjacent to the coastal enclave and fired at Israeli settlers, causing casualty tolls.

Israeli Army Spokesman, Avichai Adraee, said in a statement that, the Israeli army will defend the residents of Israel, noting“the Hamas organisation will pay a heavy price.”– NNN-WAFA

