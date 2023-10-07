6G Smartphones To Be Embedded In Human Body By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the Davos 2022 meeting in Davos, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark
said that by 2030 "smartphones will be implanted directly into your
body". This would coincide with the advent of 6G technology, which
is expected to launch by the end of the decade, Azernews reports .
"For years we have seen the elite's relentless pursuit of
transhumanism, that is, the merging of humans with machines. They
seek to accelerate this transition by making things that humans
can't live without (like smartphones) available in transhumanist
form." says report.
