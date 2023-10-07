1 Killed, 9 Injured In Paktia, Bamyan Accidents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GARDEZ/BAMYAN (Pajhwok): One person died and nine others sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents in Bamyan and Paktia provinces.

Paktia Information and Culture director Sawab Jan Islamyar told Pajhwok Afghan News one person was killed and another injured in a traffic accident in Gardez, the provincial capital, on Saturday.

He said the collision between two cars took place in Stokando area.

The injured person has been shifted to hospital and his condition was stable, he added.

In Bamyan, a woman and two children were among eight people injured in a traffic accident in Bamyan city, the provincial capital, police spokesman Muhammad Khawani Rasa told Pajhwok Afghan News.

According to him, the accident happened in Regshad village yesterday (Friday) when two cars collided head-on.

He said the injured had been transferred to the provincial hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

