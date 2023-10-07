Russian Border Patrol Ship Moors At Baku Port (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The work between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia continues successfully within the framework of the action plan for 2023-2024, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As part of the action plan, the“Rasul Gamzatov” border patrol ship, under the command of the Deputy Head of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Head of the Coast Guard Department, Vice Admiral Roman Tolok, arrived in the port of Baku.

During the visit, the Russian delegation was received by the Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.

The meeting noted the successful development of cooperation between the border structures of Azerbaijan and Russia in relevant areas, including border security in the Caspian Sea, protection of biological resources, combating illegal activities, and exchanging views on the prospects for cooperation.

In general, with the participation of the crews of Russia's“Rasul Gamzatov” border patrol ship and the crews of the State Border Service's ships and boats, the rules for detecting illegal activities in the Caspian Sea, chasing and detaining a conditional target, and exchanging information were clarified on October 6.

During the visit, a friendly football match was held at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center between representatives of the coast guards of Azerbaijan and Russia. The parties also visited border ships.

As part of the cultural events, the guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and also got acquainted with the cultural and historical monuments of Baku.