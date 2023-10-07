Russian Border Patrol Ship Moors At Baku Port (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The work
between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the Border
Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia continues
successfully within the framework of the action plan for 2023-2024,
the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
As part of the action plan, the“Rasul Gamzatov”
border patrol ship, under the command of the Deputy Head of the
Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Head
of the Coast Guard Department, Vice Admiral Roman Tolok, arrived in
the port of Baku.
During the visit, the Russian delegation was received
by the Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin
Guliyev.
The meeting noted the successful development of
cooperation between the border structures of Azerbaijan and Russia
in relevant areas, including border security in the Caspian Sea,
protection of biological resources, combating illegal activities,
and exchanging views on the prospects for cooperation.
In general, with the participation of the crews of
Russia's“Rasul Gamzatov” border patrol ship and the crews of the
State Border Service's ships and boats, the rules for detecting
illegal activities in the Caspian Sea, chasing and detaining a
conditional target, and exchanging information were clarified on
October 6.
During the visit, a friendly football match was held
at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center between representatives of
the coast guards of Azerbaijan and Russia. The parties also visited
border ships.
As part of the cultural events, the guests visited the
Heydar Aliyev Center and also got acquainted with the cultural and
historical monuments of Baku.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.