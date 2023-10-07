Vice-President Of Gambia Meets Qatar's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Banjul: Vice-President of the Republic of Gambia H E Muhammad Jallow met on Thursday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Gambia H E Faisal bin Fahd Al Mana, on the occasion of the end of his term in office. The Vice-President of the Gambia wished the Ambassador success in his future endeavours, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.
