Russia's Missile Attack On Downtown Kharkiv: 30 People Injured As Rescue Operation Ends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency and rescue works have been completed at the site of Russia's missile attack on the city of Kharkiv.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Kharkiv. As of 06:00 p.m., emergency and rescue works were completed,” the report states.

Following the enemy attack, two civilians were killed, including a child. Thirty local residents were injured, and 12 of them were taken to hospital.

A reminder that, around 06:45 a.m., October 6, 2023, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kharkiv's Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. Enemy projectiles hit a road near a residential building and a 3-storey residential house.

In the Slobidskyi district, two bodies were recovered from under the rubble: a boy, 10, and his grandmother, 67. The child's 11-month-old brother and parents were taken to hospital with injuries.

According to the data from the Prosecutor's Office, Russians attacked Kharkiv with the Iskander missiles.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Video: National Police of Ukraine