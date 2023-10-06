President Ilham Aliyev Receives Minister Of Roads And Urban Development Of Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic
Republic of Iran and co-chairman of the State Commission on
economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.
The head of state stressed the importance of the groundbreaking
ceremony for the construction of a bridge and border and customs
infrastructure, as well as shore fortification projects in the area
near Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district, and said that
this would contribute to the further strengthening of friendly
relations between the two countries.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan was continuing its
activities on the creation of transport corridors in both bilateral
and multilateral formats. He noted the importance of the
construction of the bridge and border and customs infrastructure
near Aghband settlement of the Zangilan district, adding that the
groundbreaking ceremony for shore fortification projects in the
area was significant from the standpoint of the diversification of
these roads.
President Ilham Aliyev underlined the construction of roads and
railways connecting the two countries was of great importance for
the region and would serve stability and cooperation for the entire
region.
The head of state also noted the significance of the work
carried out towards the development of the North-South transport
corridor and further expansion of its capacity.
Saying that the agenda of bilateral relations covered not only
the transport sector but also a broad range of other areas, the
President of Azerbaijan hailed the activity of the
Intergovernmental Commission, noting that good results had been
achieved in all areas. The head of state pointed out that the
Azerbaijani-Iranian friendship and cooperation were an important
factor for the entire region.
President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of
addressing regional issues with the participation of countries of
the region, noted that Azerbaijan had initiated cooperation in a
3+3 format, and described the fact that meetings would soon be held
in this format as a positive step.
Mehrdad Bazrpash conveyed the greetings of President of the
Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the President of
Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
greetings, and asked the minister to pass on his greetings to the
Iranian President.
The minister conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of
reintegration of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and described
it as a very important event. He noted that after 30 years, the
rights and fair position of Azerbaijan had fortunately been
restored, as was the country's sovereignty.
Mehrdad Bazrpash said that countries and peoples of the region
had deep historical and cultural ties with each other, adding that
peace in the South Caucasus would create great prospects for the
region.
