UAE To Reopen Embassy In Lebanon, Facilitate Issuance Of Entry Visas

The UAE will reopen its embassy in Lebanon and establish a joint committee to develop a mechanism to facilitate the issuance of entry visas for Lebanese citizens to the UAE.

This development came following the meeting between the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Qasr Al-Shati in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, according to UAE news agency WAM.

The two leaders“discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance ties in various fields, including development and economy, to serve the interests of both countries. Both sides also discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts to identify solutions to current challenges.”

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's“unwavering stance on the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Lebanon and its unwavering support for the Lebanese people.”

He also reaffirmed the UAE's position towards Lebanon“is based on its support for all measures that preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial unity and serve the interests of its people.”

According to WAM, the Lebanese prime minister for his part“expressed his deep appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the consistent support provided by the UAE to Lebanon.”

Mikati noted UAE's assistance has positively impacted the Lebanese people and strengthened the country's ability to address various challenges.

