420 With CNW - Germany's Marijuana Legalization Bill Advances Despite Opposition From State Representatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Contenders of a proposed measure aiming to legalize cannabis in Germany faced a setback as they failed to garner sufficient support to thwart its progression through the legislative process. Germany's legislative framework comprises two main chambers: the Bundesrat (also known as the Federal Council), comprising individual states' representatives, and the Bundestag, which comprises democratically elected legislators. The legalization measure was presented in the Bundesrat, where

lawmakers advocated for amendments

but were unable to halt its advancement.

Germany's federal cabinet, from whom the measure originally came , will now respond to the Bundesrat's input before sending the law to the Bundestag for...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN