YAMA, A MEME Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list YAMA INU on 6th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the YAMA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 6th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







The Story of YAMA Inu and its Legend

YAMA Inu is a wolf from the Japanese folklore. Yama-inu The yama-inu (mountain dog) is a ghostly wolf that is said to haunt lonely mountain roads. Many people report that if you feel like you are being watched while going over one of these roads, it is because a yama-inu is stalking you. At this point, there is only one thing that can save you from the beast.

In the realm of YAMA Inu token created, the mountain wolf, known as Moro to the region's people, was revered as a guardian spirit, protecting the sacred mountain and its dense woodlands. Having lived for centuries and seen both the harmonious and tumultuous times, sensed this unrest. The mountain's streams had started drying, the trees withering, and the once clear night sky was obscured by the neon glow from the crypto mines.

Tokenomics

The total supply of YAMA Inu tokens is 1 Billion, 95% of which provide initial liquidity to uniswap and the remaining 5% as liquidity for a centralized exchange when the number of token holding addresses reaches 10,000. No project side, full DAO governance. 5% is for Cex Liquidity Multi-Sign.

About YAMA Inu

Yama Inu Token blends“Princess Mononoke's” reverence for nature with modern AI. Named after the extinct Yama Inu, a symbol of nature's fragility, this token combines ChatGPT's innovation and Midjourney's design to champion a future where technology and environmental respect coalesce, urging sustainable progress. To learn more about YAMA Inu, please visit the official website .