Speaker: Accusing Azerbaijan Of Ethnic Cleansing Is Most Obvious Example Of Political Hypocrisy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing is the most obvious
example of political hypocrisy,” said Speaker of the Milli Majlis
Sahiba Gafarova as she commented on the biased position of the
European Parliament against Azerbaijan at the parliament's session
held on October 6.
Sabiha Gafarova drew attention to the fact that the European
Parliament has repeatedly demonstrated that it cannot come to terms
with the victory of Azerbaijan.“One of these cases is the adoption
of a resolution on ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan,” she
underlined.
Emphasizing that the resolution is nothing but a piece of paper,
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is determined in its
position, and no pressure or document can force the country to turn
off its path.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107201979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.