Azerbaijani Medalists Take Pride In Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. I am proud to have
won first place at the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship,
young gymnast Mira Ozel (born in 2015), who took first place in
all-around among gymnasts, told Trend .
According to the young athlete, who represents the Aquatic
Palace, the 28th Baku championship will be remembered with bright
moments.
"I liked everything! I have awards from other competitions, and
now I have fostered a collection with the "gold" of the Baku
Championship. It's a great feeling; I will train even more to
always demonstrate excellent results," Mira Ozel emphasized.
Second place in the same age category went to another
representative of the Aquatic Palace, young gymnast Leyla
Kerimli.
"Our team performed well. I am glad that my dad came to support
me today and saw me climb the podium," said Leyla Kerimli, the
silver medal winner.
Third place in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2015 went
to Kamilla Bagirova, a pupil of the Ojag Sports Club.
"I am very happy to have won the award. Since I was three years
old, I dreamed of practicing rhythmic gymnastics. My goal is to
become a famous gymnast, participate in major international
tournaments, and win medals," said Kamilla Bagirova.
The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held
at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.
Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and
Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School
of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the
Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center,
the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex
participate in it.
The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is
held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015),
"pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).
