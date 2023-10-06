5 Dead After Tree Falls On A Bus In Colombo On Duplication Road

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 6 (AdaDerana) – Five persons who were injured after a tree fell on a Deniyaya-bound bus in Kollupitiya have succumbed to their injuries, the Colombo National Hospital reported.
17 persons were reported injured earlier this morning (06 Oct.) after a tree fell on
the passenger bus at Duplication Road in Kolluptiya.
The incident had taken place near the Liberty Junction.
The injured passengers were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for immediate medical attention.
The Duplication Road was subsequently closed for traffic movement and the police have advised motorists to use alternative routes for the time being.
