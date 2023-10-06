Five Killed After Tree Falls On Bus In Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Five people were killed after a tree fell on a bus in Colombo this morning (Friday), the Police said.
The passenger bus heading to Deniyaya when the massive tree collapsed along Duplication Road in Kolluptiya.
The Police said that 17 people sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospital.
Five people later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
A few people were trapped in the bus and had to be rescued.
The part of Duplication Road where the accident took place was temporarily closed following the accident. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN06102023000190011042ID1107200059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.