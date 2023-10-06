Five Killed After Tree Falls On Bus In Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Five people were killed after a tree fell on a bus in Colombo this morning (Friday), the Police said.

The passenger bus heading to Deniyaya when the massive tree collapsed along Duplication Road in Kolluptiya.

The Police said that 17 people sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospital.

Five people later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

A few people were trapped in the bus and had to be rescued.

The part of Duplication Road where the accident took place was temporarily closed following the accident. (Colombo Gazette)