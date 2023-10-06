Russian Atom Electric Cars From The Kama Plant Can Begin To Be Produced In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Tatarstan company“Kama” can begin assembling its electric
car“Atom” in Uzbekistan. This became known during the III Forum of
Interregional Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia, which was
held on 4 October in Kazan, Azernews reports,
citing UzDaily news agency.
Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach
announced plans to localize the production of electric cars at the
forum. According to him, Uzbek companies are interested in
launching large-scale assembly of the Atom, and then in completely
localizing the production of the electric car in their country, the
Evening Kazan publication reports.
Volvach also described the Tatarstan car as a“breakthrough and
high-quality electric car.”The Kama company, which produces an
electric car, was founded by the head of KamAZ, Sergei Kogogin. Let
us remind you that KamAZ actively cooperates with Uzbekistan, in
particular in the field of training and hiring personnel.
The III Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Uzbekistan
and Russia was held on October 4 in Kazan.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107200000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.