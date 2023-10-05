Princess Basma Centre For Development Inaugurated In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma on Thursday inaugurated Princess Basma Centre for Development in Zarqa. The centre is the 52nd addition to the network of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) spread across the Kingdom.



HRH Princess Basma, during the inauguration ceremony, expressed appreciation of the partnership between JOHUD and the Zarqa municipality for rallying efforts to realise human and inclusive development in the governorate, serving the local community and focusing on women and youth-related issues.



This partnership comes within the framework of partnerships that JOHUD has with various national institutions, both in the public and private sectors, Princess Basma said.



Her Royal Highness said the municipal sector has a major influence in realising administrative, societal and economic development in the Kingdom.



She stressed the importance of investing in the creative and promising capacities of the people, youth in particular, in Zarqa and to work together to remove the hurdles and challenges facing youth and women, unemployment and poverty in addition to providing an environment that incubates the creative youth potentials.



For his part, Zarqa Governor Hassan Al Juboor drew attention to the social and cultural diversity that Zarqa enjoys. Zarqa has 52 per cent of Jordan industries and 85 per cent of the poultry and livestock farms.



All these are advantages that can be utilised in the development process despite the challenges of dense population, poverty and unemployment, the governor said.



In the presence o Princess Basma, a memorandum of cooperation between JOHUD and Zarqa municipality was signed by JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani and Zarqa Mayor Emad Momani.



