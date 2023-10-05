FM Reaffirms Jordan's Support For Int'l Disarmament Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu. He participated in the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) conference that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) hosted in cooperation with NATO over the past two days. Safadi expressed the Kingdom's keenness to host such conferences. Safadi said that this is an opportunity to expand cooperation between Jordan and its partners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The minister also expressed Jordan's continued efforts in support of all international efforts aimed at disarmament, mainly nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction. He stressed that reaching a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction is a goal that the Kingdom aspires to realise. Nakamitsu praised the Kingdom's role in strengthening regional security, stability and peace.



