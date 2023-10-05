Rosogolla To Sondesh: 7 MUST Try Bengali Sweets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rosogolla to Sondesh are 7 MUST try Bengali sweets. Rosogolla is spongy, Sondesh offers a milky delight, Lobongo Lotika is aromatic, Patisapta is a filled crepe, Malpua is crispy, Payesh is a creamy rice pudding, and Baked Rosogolla is a caramelized delight, each with its unique flavors and textures. These sweets are an integral part of Bengali culture and celebrations

Rosogolla to Sondesh are 7 MUST try Bengali sweets, each offering a unique taste and texture, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Bengal

Lobongo Lotika is a deep-fried pastry filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and flavored with cardamom. It's often sealed with a clove, giving it a unique, aromatic touch

Patisapta is a traditional Bengali dessert resembling a thin, crepe-like pancake. It's typically filled with a sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, rolled up

Malpua is a fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, and mashed bananas or coconut. It's soaked in sugar syrup, resulting in crispy, sweet dish

Sondesh is a milk-based sweet. It's prepared by curdling milk, forming it into delicate, often flavored patties, flavors of cardamom or saffron enhance taste

Rosogolla features soft, spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in a light sugar syrup. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and subtle sweetness make it a beloved dessert

Payesh is a Bengali rice pudding, similar to kheer. It's cooked with fragrant ghee, rice, and milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and often garnished with cardamom and nuts

This variation of Rosogolla is gently baked after being soaked in sugar syrup. The baking process gives it a unique texture and caramelized flavor