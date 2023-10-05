Mccain Institute Director: Iran Sliding Into Ability To Provide Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A robust response is needed on the part of the international community should Iran decide to supply missiles to Russia, including“direct action” against Iranian defense industry facilities by actors like Israel.

That's according to Dr. Evelyn Farkas, a former Deputy Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia in the Barack Obama administration and currently the executive director at the McCain Institute think tank, who gave a comment to Ukrinform during a Q&A at the American University Kyiv on Wednesday.

“It's shocking to see how Iran seems to be sliding into this ability to provide weapons to Russia,” Farkas said, also expressing concern about North Korea.

“I think the United States has to have a robust response,” she noted, adding that she is unaware of any concrete plans to this end.

She emphasized the need to reach out to Israel who would be alarmed by such developments and potentially willing to take“direct action” against Iranian defense industry facilities where Russia-bound weapons are produced.