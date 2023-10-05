Picasso On The Blockchain? How Domini ($DOMI) Can Unlock Real Wealth For Everyone

The Domini ($DOMI) project is shaking up the cryptocurrency space as it democratizes elite artworks, making it one of the top altcoins to buy. Domini harnesses the power of Ethereum ERC20 coins to tokenize high-end art worth hundreds of millions of dollars, creating an ecosystem of fractionalized ownership on the blockchain.

Such art has historically been an exclusive privilege of the top 1%. The Domini project uses its revolutionary new concept and token ($DOMI) to open the art investment market to everyone. Fractionalized NFTs make it possible for even budget-consciinvestors to diversify into art investment.

Art investments have historically been one of the ways the world's elite diversify their portfolios. Art investments are one of the world's major asset classes with an estimated value of $1.7 trillion and a $60 billion annual transaction volume.

Prominent works of art typically appreciate over time and their value isn't contingent on financial markets. Art investments earn investors an average of 7.6% returns annually and have the potential for long-term appreciation.

The Domini project takes on one of the most significant issues the art industry has historically faced: high prices that serve as a barrier that prevents most people from investing in prestigiartworks.

The Domini solution

The Domini team includes a group of experienced art experts who curate high-end art that represents a diverse range of periods, styles, and mediums. These pieces are purchased by the team and stored in a secured vault for protection.

A unique NFT is then minted to represent each piece stored in the vault. These divisible ERC20 coins serve as a digital version of the original stored in the vault. Investors can purchase portions of them on the NFT marketplace. The value of these ERC20 coins rises as the art pieces they represent appreciate. They also provide bonuses like access to exclusive events and a proportional share of any financial profits.

For example, let's say Pablo Picasso's“Les Femmes d'Alger” was purchased for $200 million and stored in the Domini vault. A unique NFT is made to serve as its digital version and investors can buy tiny portions of the token. This means thousands of people can end up owning the digital version and earn profits if the original is sold for a profit in the future. The value of the entire NFT is equal to the value of the original artwork.

Buying fractionalized ERC20 coins that represent fractions of prestigiart pieces is as simple as exploring the Domini.art website and buying NFTs through the secure payment system. Buyers receive confirmation of their purchases, including details of the digital artwork purchased and the investor's ownership stake. Investors can track the value of their investment through their Domini account and sell or trade NFTs on the marketplace.

Domini ($DOMI) has emerged as one of the best cryptos to invest in , enjoying huge growth potential thanks to its innovative solution that boosts accessibility to the art investment market. Domini uses fractionalized NFTs to open up art markets to everyday people, increasing liquidity while allowing anyone with a cryptocurrency wallet to invest in an asset class that typically appreciates at a rate of 7.6% per year.

Thanks to the Domini project, anyone, anywhere can own small portions of prestigiartworks that would usually cost 7-figures – or more. Interested investors can take advantage of Domini's excellent presale opportunity, increasing the chance of profitability by enjoying discounted $DOMI tokens that are expected to increase in value by up to 340% in the near future.

