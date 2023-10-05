Peshawar Police Bust Female Gang Behind String Of BRT Thefts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aftab Mohmand

Peshawar Police have apprehended three women suspected of orchestrating a series of thefts involving valuable mobile phones, cash, and other belongings from female passengers on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar.

The investigation was initiated following a theft complaint registered at the Gharbi police station related to a BRT incident. Subsequently, several additional public complaints were received, prompting Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt, Waqqas Rafiq, to take action. Under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantt, Haroon Jadoon, a specialized team was assembled, comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Gharbi Police Station, Abdul Hameed, and female officers.

Leveraging CCTV footage, the special team successfully apprehended a trio of female thieves who had been operating by disguising themselves on the BRT and stealing valuable mobile phones, cash, and other valuables from female passengers.

The three female suspects hail from the Nowshera district and have been transferred to the Peshawar Women's Police Station for further investigation. Notably, law enforcement also recovered stolen property from the suspects, including 25,000 rupees, a wallet, documents, a stolen BRT card, and a mobile phone. Preliminary investigations have revealed the suspects' involvement in multiple theft incidents.

This arrest marks another significant breakthrough, as Peshawar Police had previously apprehended four women on September 25, 2023, concerning similar thefts targeting female passengers on the BRT. Among the arrested suspects, two were from Rawalpindi, and two were from Gulbahar's Imamia Colony. The authorities recovered nine valuable mobile phones and a substantial amount of cash from this group.

Furthermore, on February 1, 2022, Peshawar Town Police arrested a female suspect accused of robbing female passengers, including individuals from neighboring Afghanistan, at BRT bus stations. The accused had also been stealing mobile phones and other items from vehicles parked in various commercial centers. This arrest was made possible through the joint efforts of town police and female officers, aided by CCTV footage, resulting in the recovery of six mobile phones from the suspect's possession.

