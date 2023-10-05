Former 'Head' Of Separatist Regime In Karabakh Harutyunyan Prosecuted (VIDEO)


10/5/2023 3:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Former 'head' of now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has been brought to criminal responsibility, press services of Azerbaijan's State Security Service and the General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement, Trend reports.

VIDEO:

