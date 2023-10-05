Former 'Head' Of Separatist Regime In Karabakh Harutyunyan Prosecuted (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.
Former 'head' of
now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh, Arayik
Harutyunyan, has been brought to criminal responsibility, press
services of Azerbaijan's State Security Service and the General
Prosecutor's Office said in a statement, Trend reports.
VIDEO:
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107194161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.