QICCA Participates In '4Th Arab Arbitration Conference'

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at the Qatar Chamber recently participated in the 'Fourth Arab Arbitration Conference,' organized by the International Academy of Mediation and Arbitration (IAMA) under the theme of 'Empowerment and Localization,' as the honorary sponsor of the conference.

The event witnessed the participation of 110 prominent Arab figures representing various arbitration institutions, chambers of commerce, and professional unions from 18 Arab and African countries.

The QICCA's delegation was led by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, a member of the Board of Directors for International Relations, and included Ebrahim M. Shahbeck, Deputy Secretary-General.

During the conference, numerous international arbitration experts from various Arab countries provided insights into the role of laws and legislation in facilitating and localising the arbitration industry in the Arab region. They also discussed the role of the Arab judiciary in promoting localisation and enabling arbitration, as well as the contributions of arbitration centers and institutions in this context. Additionally, the legal and moral responsibilities of arbitrators and their influence on empowerment were topics of discussion.

In his remarks, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani reviewed QICCA's achievements, emphasizing that it was established in 2006 by a decision of the Qatar Chamber's Board of Directors. He also underscored the Centre's commitment to promoting the culture of arbitration and expanding the utilization of arbitration as one of the most important alternative means for resolving commercial disputes. He mentioned that QICCA has organized numerous international events, conferences, and specialized seminars to examine alternative means for dispute settlement.

He noted that the 'Arab Arbitration Conference' serves as an essential platform for addressing Arab and international arbitration developments, aiming to support and promote the arbitration industry in the Arab region and foster cooperation among those interested in this field.

He also highlighted that the Conference provided an opportunity to facilitate cooperation between arbitrators from various Arab States.